MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. According to Russian military sources speaking to TASS, the number of Ukrainian servicemen who have fled to Romania since the onset of the special military operation is substantial enough to constitute an entire army corps.

"If we consider statistics from the beginning of the operation, the total number of those who have fled to Romania could reach 26,000 - equivalent to a full-strength army corps," the source explained. This significant exodus is a key factor behind Ukraine’s vigorous efforts to strengthen its western borders.

Data from the Ukrainian border guard service indicates that since the start of 2025 alone, approximately 5,000 individuals have crossed into Romania, a figure sufficient to assemble a mechanized brigade. Additionally, the source noted that more than 6,000 Ukrainians have been apprehended while attempting to escape.

Earlier, Russian military officials highlighted that desertion remains a major issue within the Ukrainian armed forces, with nearly 20,000 cases opened against those who have fled each month. Many of the forcibly mobilized soldiers are denied leave to prevent desertion. The primary reasons for soldiers leaving their units without permission or surrendering include inadequate command, low motivation, and orders to carry out unprotected frontal attacks, often described as "meat assaults.".