MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The damage incurred by Ukraine as a result of strikes on Sapsan long-range missile production sites is far greater than losses sustained by Russia in Operation Spiderweb when drone strikes were delivered on the deployment sites of Russian strategic bombers, according to documents from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"The damage to the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is colossal, far outweighing the harm done to Russia in Operation Spiderweb carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate," the documents read.

Earlier, the FSB Public Relations Center reported that a joint operation was carried out together with Russia’s Defense Ministry. Strikes were delivered on the facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems. Coordinated actions by Russian security agencies potentially prevented strikes on targets deep inside Russian territory and eliminated the technical production base of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.