Russian, Chinese Navy warships make port call in Kamchatka to replenish stocks

VLADIVOSTOK, August 12. /TASS/. A task force of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army of China, performing joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific Region, made a port call in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to replenish stocks, the Pacific Fleet’s press service said.

"The large antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs of the Pacific Fleet, the Shaoxing destroyer and the Qiandaohu replenishment ship of the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army of China called at a roadstead in the Avacha Bay. Soon, the vessels will continue their journey along the previously agreed patrol route," the fleet’s press service said.

The fleet emphasized that the patrol's primary objectives include enhancing naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, conducting maritime surveillance, and protecting economic assets of both countries in the area. Sailors from both navies will conduct joint drills focusing on maneuvering and operational coordination.

This marks the continuation of annual bilateral patrols that began with the first Russian-Chinese joint naval patrol in the Asia-Pacific in 2021.

The deployment follows the conclusion of the Maritime Interaction-2025 exercises held from August 1-5 in the Sea of Japan within the Pacific Fleet's training ranges.