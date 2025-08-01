Number of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in service increases

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The number of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets received by the Russian Aerospace Forces is gradually increasing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"In accordance with the state procurement order, the Russian Aerospace Forces are receiving modern and upgraded weapons and equipment on an annual basis," he said. "The delivery of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets with modern aircraft armaments and hypersonic weapons is being ramped up."

He said that the Russian Aerospace Forces are receiving advanced Su-35S air superiority fighters and modernized Su-34M fighter-bombers.