MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky optic fiber FPV drones destroyed NATO equipment worth over $2 billion since the start of its use in the special operation zone in August 2024, CEO of Ushkuinik designer company Alexey Chadayev told TASS.

"Since August 2024, the value of military hardware destroyed with Knyaz Vandal’s help has exceeded $2 billion," he said.

The governor of the Novgorod Region, Andrey Nikitin, said in January the drone made by the Novgorod-based research and production center Ushkuynik has destroyed $300 million worth of NATO equipment in the special military operation zone.

The FPV jam-resistant drone was tested in August 2024 when Ukraine intruded into the Kursk region. The drone is immune to electronic warfare and can perform a variety of tasks. The Ushkuynik center, based in Veliky Novgorod, specializes in providing advanced technological and regulatory solutions in the field of civil unmanned aircraft systems and counter-drone defense.