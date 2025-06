MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Rosteec has created Serp electronic warfare (EW) system against drones, CEO Sergey Chemezov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have got a new system, new EW Serp-VS13D complex. It can detect and jam FPV drones and previously invulnerable drones with controls in a broader range of frequencies," he said.

Serp EW has been installed on many defense enterprises and "properly defends them against drone raids," he said.