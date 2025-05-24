Airplane with Russian military returning from captivity landed in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. An aircraft with 307 Russian servicemen on board that returned from Ukrainian captivity landed in the Moscow Region, with the footage showed by Zvezda television.

The military will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry of Russia said earlier that 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kiev in accordance with bilateral agreements reached in Istanbul. In return, 307 Ukrainian servicemen were returned.