Russian-Indian JV wins tender for supply of АК-203 rifles to police

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian joint venture has won the tender for the supply of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles to police in the Indian state of Kerala, Director General of the Russian state's arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told TASS in the run-up to the International exhibition of arms and military machinery MILEX 2025 in Minsk.

"The Russian-Indian joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, registered and located in India, has won the tender for the supply of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles to the Kerala State Police, which, after the relevant procedures, will become the second Indian security agency to purchase these domestically produced assault rifles," he said.

The Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle is a version of the AK-200 assault rifle for the Indian Army's replacement cartridge, 7.62x39 mm. The weapon boasts the advantages of Kalashnikov assault rifles, reliability and ease of maintenance.