Russian air defenses down 75 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over day

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 75 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven American-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 75 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,591 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,384 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 25,019 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,641 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.