Russia, Sri Lanka agree to hold first joint anti-terrorism drills

VLADIVOSTOK, May 14. /TASS/. A conference between Russia and Sri Lanka to prepare for a joint military drill aimed at combatting international terrorism took place in Sri Lanka, the press service of the Eastern Military District reported.

"During the conference, Russian and Sri Lankan defense officials held detailed discussions about sharing tactical experience, operational developments, and practices in the fight against terrorism. The sides paid particular attention to improving the interoperability of the two countries' units, strengthening the capacity and mutual understanding between the armed forces of Russia and Sri Lanka," the press service said.

According to it, servicemen from the two countries will work out methods for managing and organizing interactions with units while training to combat suspected terrorist groups.

"These drills are an important step in developing military cooperation between our countries. Joint training allows us to exchange experience and develop common approaches to countering global threats, such as terrorism," a Russian defense official said.

The meeting laid the groundwork for the first-ever joint Russia-Sri Lanka anti-terrorism drill, which will strengthen the partnership between the two countries' armed forces, the press service emphasized.