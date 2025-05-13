Russian Navy to set up unmanned systems regiments — paper

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. All the Fleets of the Russian Navy will set up unmanned systems regiments, the daily Izvestia reported, citing sources in the Defense Ministry.

The new regiments will comprise robotized systems operating in various environments: airborne UAVs, ground-based drones, uncrewed boats and unmanned submersibles. These military units will perform reconnaissance and strike missions, in particular, the objectives of protecting Russian ships and destroying enemy drones and sea mines, the paper said.

"Only the Navy Main Command can properly set up these units. The units where robotized systems will become basic weapons will be by a factor more efficient than those outfitted with traditional equipment," former Pacific Fleet Deputy Commander for Armament, retired Rear Admiral Igor Korolyov told Izvestia.

The newly created regiments will probably become part of unmanned systems troops that are being established and will form the basis of their naval component, the daily quoted military expert Dmitry Boltenkov as saying.

The regiments outfitted with various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including Orlan, Forpost and Lancet UAVs, and also with uncrewed boats are capable of carrying out reconnaissance, mine countermeasures and strike objectives, he added.

Unmanned aircraft systems forces that are being established will probably follow the principle of electronic warfare troops with their units present in all the military branches. A key element will be centralized command and control crucial for the efficiency of robotized military units, the expert said.