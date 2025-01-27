Moscow, Minsk need to coordinate efforts in information security field — Russian senator

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk need to combine efforts in the field of information security, said Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) who coordinates a group of international observers representing the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"Undoubtedly, we should synchronize our efforts in the field of information security," he told reporters.

"Those who work against us have exceeded all boundaries," Kosachev pointed out. "This is why we certainly need to join forces and counterattack. Unfortunately, these guys only understand the language of force," he concluded, adding that if nothing was done about that, the opponents "will get even more audacious."