Russian aerospace forces strike six terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces delivered strikes on six bases of terrorists in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on six places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area (which is controlled by the United States - TASS) and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate and the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said, adding that reconnaissance operations continue in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor governorates," he said.

He also said that aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, nine times during the day," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, one violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles was reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.