Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves two civilians wounded in DPR in past day

DONETSK, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 22 attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving two civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement.

"The DPR mission recorded 22 attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours. Two civilians were reported wounded," the statement reads.

The mission added that Ukrainian shelling had damaged a residential building and four civilian infrastructure facilities. The enemy fired 73 munitions at DPR territory.