US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as an MS-12W reconnaissance aircraft and a MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, during the day, eight shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and Turkistan Islamic Party (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"As a result of mortar shelling attacks by illegal armed groups on positions of Syrian government forces, three Syrian soldiers were wounded," Kulit added.