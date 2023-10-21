Russian forces defeat Ukrainian troops near Ugledar, Vodyanoye – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces defeated Ukrainian troops near Ugledar and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the south Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup East, in coordination with army aircraft and artillery forces, inflicted a fire defeat on members of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed force near Ugledar and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 140 troops and three motor vehicles.