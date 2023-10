MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian aviation carried out strikes at four Ukrainian command and observation posts near the settlement of Serebryanka, DPR, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"During the counter-battery warfare, up to 30 enemy artillery crews were revealed and suppressed. The tactical aviation group carried out strikes at four Ukrainian command and observation posts near the settlement of Serebryanka, DPR," he said.