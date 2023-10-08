{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian air forces carry out 5 strikes on warehouses, terrorist camps in Syria

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one Syrian soldier was killed as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out five airstrikes on warehouses and terrorist training camps in the Syrian province of Idlib, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out five airstrikes on warehouses and terrorist training camps in Idlib province," he said.

Kulit added that as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba in Latakia province on the positions of Syrian troops in the Sheikh Mohammed area, one Syrian soldier was killed and two more were injured.

The deputy chief of the center added that over the past 24 hours, they recorded several violations of deconfliction protocols by the pro-American coalition.

"In the Al-Tanf area, five violations were recorded per day by a pair of Rafale fighters, an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle and two modular reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 of the coalition," Kulit said.

Tags
Syria
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces eliminate up to 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian combat group, aviation and artillery struck the enemy’s 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigades in the area of ​​the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and north-west of the village of Verbovoye
Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT
Lavrov to hold talks with Arab League Secretary General in Moscow on Monday – MFA
Sergei Lavrov and Ahmed Abu al-Ghaith plan to pay increased attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas
The Israeli army declared a “state of readiness for war,” and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the drafting of reservists into the army and ordered the creation of a “special situation” within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker
As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi
Kazakhstan ready to further increase volume of Russian gas transportation – president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that more than 20 thousand km of main gas pipelines with an annual throughput capacity of up to 255 billion cubic meters pass through Kazakhstani territory. m
Israeli army strikes Gaza mosques used by Hamas militants
According to the Israeli armed forces, Hamas continues to "engage in terrorist activities inside the Gaza Strip, using religious buildings and deliberately placing its military facilities in the middle of civilian residential areas"
Israeli military creates closed military zone in Gaza Strip area
The population was asked to be vigilant and not enter this area
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Iran supports right of Palestinians to defend against Israeli aggression — diplomat
The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that Iran holds Israel responsible "for the continuation and escalation of violence and atrocities against the Palestinians"
Palestinian rocket hits hospital in southern Israel, six injured
According to the national emergency medical service of the country "Magen David Adom", a 50-year-old woman was seriously injured
Israeli Defense Forces conducts air strikes on Gaza Strip
This was reported by the press service of the IDF
At least 250 killed, 1,450 injured when Palestinian radicals attacked Israel — newspaper
The casualty report includes both civilians and the military
Russian forces down Ukrainian Su-25 in Zaporozhye Region
According to the department, seven HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and four enemy HARM anti-radar missiles were also intercepted
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats call for ceasefire in Palestine-Israel conflict zone
They expressed their deep concern over the situation "which has already resulted in multiple casualties"
NASA says may join Russian-Chinese lunar station project
The doors should always be kept open, Tiffany Travis, Strategic Communications Manager for NASA’s Gateway Program added
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Entire territory of Israel declared ‘special situation’ zone amid Gaza attacks
Earlier, the "special situation" was declared in the central part of Israel and in the country’s south, within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip
Evacuation advised for Israeli nationals on border with Lebanon - daily
According to Yedioth Ahronoth, "Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms"
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Over 600 Israelis dead in Hamas’ recent assaults – broadcaster
More than 2 thousand people were injured, Kan broadcasting company reports
Israel determined to destroy Hamas, war will take time — premier
Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the Israeli operation would be the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza and called on civilians to leave the enclave
Israeli army will immediately use all its might to eliminate Hamas — premier
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the entire government supports his decision
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Netanyahu urges civilians to leave Gaza immediately
According to Israeli Prime Minister, the Israeli army will operate "with full force" to destroy all facilities of the Hamas radical group in the Gaza strip
Putin fulfills Russian schoolgirl’s longtime dream, giving her Akita Inu puppy
The puppy was named Umka
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
US has no information about Iran’s involvement in attacks on Israel — official
This was stated by a senior representative of the US administration at a special briefing
Seven terrorist drones shot down in northern Syria
The Syrian Armed Forces responded by "opening air, rocket and mortar fire on enemy command posts, fortifications and warehouses"
Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president
Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day
UFC chief clears Russians to fight at int’l competitions under national flag colors
The ban for all athletes was introduced by the UFC in the spring of 2022
Rome hosts presentation of book `How the West Brought War to Ukraine’ in Italian
The author who is based in Washington told the audience about his book which was published in his native country a bit more than a year ago
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Press review: Top EU diplomats’ Kiev junket lays goose egg and Russia expands LatAm links
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 3rd
Over 2,000 dead, some 9,000 injured in western Afghanistan’s powerful earthquake
About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Over 300 Ukrainian energy facilities damaged since October 2022 — minister
The head of the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, admitted on October 6 that Ukraine would be unable to repair all damaged energy facilities before the start of the upcoming winter season
Ukrainian forces acknowledge total dependence on US
According to Gennady Kovalenko, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, as he believes hostilities are not likely to end any time soon
Lukashenko calls for bringing conflict in Ukraine to end, 'lest it gets worse'
"The Ukrainians have nothing to fight with. Even if they do, they cannot hold this strength any longer," the Belarusian president stressed
Kiev authorities receiving money for Russian gas transit — Putin
Russia continues gas transit via the territory of Ukraine because it honors contracts with European counterparties, the president underlined
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Russian missile defenses shoot down Ukraine’s S-200 missile fired towards Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Kiev government made another attempt to attack the Russian territory with an S-200 air defense missile re-purposed for ground targets
Around 20,000 Gaza residents forced to flee their homes amid Israeli strikes — UN
According to UNOCHA’s report, a Palestinian journalist was killed by the Israeli strike early on October 7
Israel approves ‘state of war’ situation, greenlights ‘significant military steps’
It means the start of major military operations
First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier
Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is launching an offensive that will continue "continuously until the goals are achieved"
Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper
According to the Haaretz newspaper, dozens of radicals from this organization may still be hiding in the country
US-led coalition’s drones created dangerous situations in Syria 4 times in past day
Seven attacks on positions of the Syrian armed forces were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that "the escalation is unprecedented"
Israeli envoy to UN blames Hamas for latest escalation
Israel will defend its sovereignty by all means, Gilad Erdan said
US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far
On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
Israelis held hostage in Be’er Sheva released — newspaper
It was not reported how many people were taken hostage
Russia expresses concern over Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalation – Foreign Ministry
According to the official representative of the diplomatic department, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Federation regards the escalation of the conflict as a consequence of non-compliance with UN Security Council resolutions
Russian forces wipe out up to 50 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the counter-battery fight, the enemy's Msta-B howitzer, D-20 gun, and M-46 gun were destroyed
London to coordinate support to Israel with partners in coming hours — premier
Earlier, the head of the British government said that Israel has every right to defend itself after Saturday's attacks
Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans
As the former Secretary of State of the United States stated, there is an “ideological and political party split” in the country
Ukraine’s army loses 185 troops in south Donetsk area over past day - Russia’s top brass
The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
EU, US, UK urge to defend civilian population of Israel
The EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, also stated the need to release the hostages
DPR reports 28 Ukrainian shelling attacks on its territory in past day
Five residential buildings and two objects of civil infrastructure were damaged
Russia to have good harvest this year — Putin
The President of the Russian Federation noted that in 2022 a record volume of grain was harvested - almost 158 million tons
Putin discusses Karabakh situation with Aliyev, Pashinyan
Russian President, who is celebrating his 71st birthday, has already held many conversations with foreign leaders
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Ukraine loses up to 225 troops south of Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station
Evacuation of Russian nationals from Palestine possible, but not on agenda yet
No information about possible casualties among Russian nationals on Palestinian territory
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Air defense systems take down Ukrainian S-200 missile during attempted attack on Crimea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime attempted a terror attack on Crimea with an S-200 surface-to-air missile re-equipped into a strike weapon
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Ukrainian forces lose up to 190 troops in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, units of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk direction repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Israeli army hits ten Hamas targets, including intelligence headquarters
The targets were located in multistory buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Putin, Mirziyoyev, Tokayev launch supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan
The President of the Russian Federation previously drew attention to the fact that never before has Russian-produced gas been sent to Central Asia
Battlegroup West’s air crews perform 12 missile and bombing strikes on Kiev troops
In the course of counter-battery warfare, the battlegroup’s forces destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the districts of Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
International meeting on Ukraine to be held in Istanbul approximately on October 20
According to the newspaper La Repubblica, during the event the “peace formula” of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky will be discussed
Peace in Middle East possible only with Palestine’s independence – Erdogan
The Turkish President was referring to the implementation of the 2012 UN resolution on the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders
Over 300 killed, 1,900 wounded in Palestine after Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip - ministry
On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
Uralvagonzavod's deputy CEO has briefed TASS on progress achieved in the work under the 2017 state defense order and some details of upgrading the T-90M, T-72B3 and T-80BVM tanks
Karabakh armed formations turn in over 66 mln rounds of munitions — Russian top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the locations where weapons, military hardware and munitions are stored are being guarded by joint Russian-Azerbaijani units
Israel considers Iran responsible for Hamas actions – Ambassador to Russia
According to Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, the Jewish state believes that Tehran finances such organizations
NATO defense chiefs to discuss Israeli developments in Brussels next week - source
This issue is not yet on the agenda
Local official dies following terror attack in Kherson Region
The death of Vladimir Malov was recorded at 14:40
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Number of Israelis killed by radicals exceeds 300 — newspaper
More than 1,500 injured
Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported
US received no prior warnings from third states about attacks on Israel — official
A senior US administration official added that the United States and Egypt are actively cooperating against the background of recent events
Russia possesses military-technical capabilities for standoff with NATO — senior diplomat
In this connection, Alexander Grushko also pointed out the increased risks of inadvertent incidents and military pressure on Russia using "the territories of new [NATO] members"
Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas
The Palestinian President called for international protection of the Palestinians and "to stop Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian shrines in Jerusalem, especially against the Al-Aqsa Mosque"
Israeli air forces intensively strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip – army press service
We are talking about areas adjacent to the security barrier in Beit Hanoun
