Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian ammo depots in Kherson Region, DPR

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Kherson Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Three ammunition depots belonging to the 124th and 126th Territorial Defense Brigades and the 81st Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed near Kiselyovka and Shlyakhovoye in the Kherson Region and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry noted that Russian army and tactical aircraft, missile and artillery forces had hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in 120 areas.