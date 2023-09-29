Russian FSB detains Kerch resident suspected of spying for Ukrainian military intelligence

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Kerch resident on suspicions of spying for Ukrainian military intelligence, the FSB’s Public Relations Center (PRC) told TASS.

"A 45-year-old resident of Kerch was detained on suspicion of treason," the service reported. "The Crimean man was found to have initiated contact with an employee of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine [GUR] via an Internet messenger, on whose instructions he took photos and video footage of the movement of military equipment in the direction of the special military operation zone and conveyed this information through private communication channels" to his GUR handlers.

The FSB also noted that the detainee had sent information that is potentially harmful the security of the Russian Federation to chatbots on the Internet messengers that the GUR uses for information gathering purposes. The FSB’s Investigative Department for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol launched an investigation under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason in the Form of Espionage"). The suspect was taken into custody.