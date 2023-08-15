PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. US strategic bombers are demonstrating increased activities near the Russian and Chinese borders, gor Kostyukov, chief of the main directorate (formerly known as main intelligence directorate, or GRU) of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

"US strategic bombes are demonstrating increased activity near the borders with Russia and China. This year alone, there have been 77 sorties, or more than in 2022. The intensity of flights by US strategic reconnaissance aircraft has increased by more than 20% in the past two years and stands at 920 sorties a year," he said on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense agencies and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries will discuss common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, is the establishment of interaction amid the new realities arising in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries are taking part in the conference. Interestingly, this list does not include any Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League and the African Union, are also scheduled to take part in the conference.