Russia to show new artillery guns based on Ukraine combat experience at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec will demonstrate the latest domestic artillery systems based on the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine and the study of NATO trophies at the upcoming Army 2023 international military-technical forum, a Rostec executive told TASS on Friday.

"Rostec keeps constantly improving artillery armaments. The experience of using our products in the zone of the special military operation gives us especially a lot of food for thought," Rostec Industrial Director for Armaments Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

"The enemy actively uses NATO long-range artillery and we are upgrading our products to increase the range and accuracy of fire and are developing reconnaissance and fire control systems. The study of enemy trophies seized on the battlefield has also been of great help. We understand perfectly well the direction, in which we need to move further and what we can offer to counter enemy weapons. Some results of this work will draw special attention at the Army 2023 forum," he said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 states have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. The forum will be open to specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.