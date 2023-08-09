Coalition planes, drones violate Syria's airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Fighter jets and drones of the US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace 12 times in the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"In the area of Al Tanf, 12 violations were recorded over the past day by a pair of F-16 fighters, two pairs of F-35 fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters and two multipurpose MQ-1C unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition," Kulit reported.

According to his data, 12 instances of violating the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 related to drone flights not approved with the Russian side were recorded during the day on the part of the US-led coalition.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the US continue to create dangerous situations in the skies over Syria by conducting flights in violation of the deconfliction protocols and violating the airspace," Kulit summed up.