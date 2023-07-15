Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.