Joint Russian-Syrian air defense drills to begin in Syria on July 5

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Joint Russian-Syrian air force and air defense force drills will begin in Syria on July 5, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Joint Russian-Syrian drills will begin on June 5 and will last for six days. It is planned to drill joint actions by aviation, air defense forces and electronic warfare to repel air attacks," he said.

According to Gurinov, nine violations of flight safety rules by drones of the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition were reported in northern Syria during the past day.

"The increase in the number of non-deconflicted flights adds to the escalation of tension and in no way promotes mutual constructive cooperation. We repeat that the Russian side bears no responsibility for the safety of uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles," he stressed.