Russia may postpone MAKS Air Show to 2024 — Rostec

KRONSHTADT, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s MAKS International Air Show may be postponed to 2024, Viktor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at the Rostec state-run corporation, told TASS.

"The MAKS [air show] will not probably take place this year, with all the contracts remaining in force, and the list of participants staying valid, as the event will be held in a year’s time," he said on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS) outside St. Petersburg.

Earlier, an organizing committee official told TASS that the event may be delayed to a later date.

Originally, the air show was scheduled to take place in Zhukovsky, a town southeast of Moscow, on July 25-30.

