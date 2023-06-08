Russia’s nuclear power plants well protected from drones, cyberattacks — Rosatom CEO

SOCHI, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear power plants (NPP) currently enjoy reliable protection from both cyberattacks and drone attacks, no matter where they are located, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom, told the media on the sidelines of the Eurasian Congress on Thursday.

"Drones have proliferated, including those targeting the Zaporozhye NPP. Working together with Rosgvardia [the Russian National Guard], we have been doing everything to protect our nuclear plants, both physically and in terms of cyberattacks. Attempts to disrupt the operation of the plants are continuing non-stop. In addition to daily attempts to penetrate the nuclear power plants’ security perimeters with drones, there are cyberattacks and information attacks. Probably not a single day goes by without fake reports of bombs being planted and terrorist attacks being prepared. We respond to each of them; we take individualized compensatory measures together with both Rosgvardia and the FSB [Russian Federal Security Service]. We can say that, today, our nuclear power plants are reliably protected regardless of their location," Likhachev stressed.

He emphasized that the current adverse situation primarily affected people’s morale and psychological well-being.

"The most important intangible asset that is being destroyed is people's psyches. There has been more than a year of such pressure on the personnel [of nuclear plants]. It is clear that they are putting pressure on our staff, but we have been doing everything we can to support the [nuclear power industry’s] workforce, both morally and financially, in these difficult times. And, of course, in return we are getting very strong performance from our colleagues, who continue to work as one team," the Rosatom CEO said.