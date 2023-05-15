Russian forces destroy Ukrainian artillery gun, mortar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian artillery system and a mortar in the Kherson area over the past day, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Monday.

"At night, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Daryevka destroyed a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system with ammunition. Yesterday, artillery fire in the area of the community of Priozyornoye destroyed a 120mm mortar team and ammunition," the spokesman said.

The strikes killed nine Ukrainian soldiers and wounded another two, the spokesman said.