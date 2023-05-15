Russian forces set to do battle with new Western hardware given to Kiev — Donetsk leader

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Some of the Western equipment recently provided to Ukraine has been detected in the Avdeyevka and Artyomovsk (known in Ukraine as Bakhmut - TASS) areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), but Russian forces are ready to countervail against such weaponry, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

He pointed out that Russian forces had started to detect new military hardware along various sectors of the line of contact.

"We can see that in the Avdeyevka and Artyomovsk areas, there are items of equipment - armored personnel carriers [APCs] and other hardware - from the shipments that Western countries have recently provided to Ukraine, at least according to the latest reports," Pushilin said. "We are learning how to deal with them. I think that our units are prepared to do that," he added.