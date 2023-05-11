Russian forces destroy Ukrainian deployment site with Tulpan mortar — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The servicemen of the battlegroup East have destroyed a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian military near the Velikaya Novoselka settlement using a Tulpan self-propelled heavy mortar, Eastern Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Thursday.

"In the South Donetsk area, units of the eastern battlegroup, supported by artillery, destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group. In the area of Velikaya Novoselka, a self-propelled heavy mortar Tulpan destroyed a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

According to Gordeyev, in the Zaporozhye area, air reconnaissance with the help of an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer discovered and destroyed the enemy's temporary deployment site in Gulyaipolye.