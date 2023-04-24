Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command post in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s command post near Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the area of the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation post of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd separate rifle battalion was struck. In the areas of the settlements of Orekhov and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, two signal centers of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades were struck," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 92 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 126 areas, the general reported.