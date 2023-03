MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Depleted uranium munitions remain the most dangerous weapons for humans and the natural environment due to radioactive dust, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya’24 news channel on Saturday.

"This weapon can be classified as the most harmful and hazardous for humans, not only for combatants or for participants in combat action, but also for the environment and for people living in that territory," he said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.