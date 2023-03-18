Russia’s Northern Fleet 20 ships complete command-and-staff training

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s forces, involved in a command and staff exercise, held under the leadership of the fleet’s commander, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, have completed a series of drills and returned to their permanent deployment sites, the fleet’s press service said on Saturday.

The command-and-control bodies of the Northern Fleet practiced control of forces and troops crucial to protecting the Arctic borders of Russia from maritime threats, the news release says.

Mine-sweeping groups of the Kola Flotilla ensured the deployment of strike and search groups of ships and submarines. The guided missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and anti-submarine ships of the Kola Flotilla created restricted access areas in the Barents Sea, conducted anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defense exercises, and performed missile, artillery and anti-submarine firing drills.

Up to 20 ships and support vessels, more than 50 pieces of combat and special equipment, and 5 aircraft were involved in the practical part of the Northern Fleet’s command and staff training.