GENICHESK, January 6. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Kherson region after the start of the ceasefire regime announced by Russia. Three people were injured, according to the local emergency services.

"Despite Christmas and the declared ceasefire, nationalists from the Tsunami battalion used artillery shelling the settlement of Alyoshka today at 16:00. According to preliminary data, three civilians were wounded," the report said. Two houses were reportedly damaged.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.