Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen killed by Russian troops near Kupyansk – top brass

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen in strikes against Ukraine’s 103rd and 105th territorial defense brigades in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

According to him, "While advancing toward Kupyansk, Russian troops delivered artillery strikes against clusters of manpower of the 103rd and 105th brigades of [Ukraine’s] territorial defense near Berestovoye, Kislovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, killing up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and destroying two armored personnel carriers and three cars.".