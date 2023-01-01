Russian forces kill over 40 Ukrainian troops along Kupyansk frontline

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian forces killed over 40 Ukrainian troops along the Kupyansk frontline in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Along the Kupyansk frontline, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Kotlyarovka, Ivanovka, Podoly and Pershotravnevoye settlements in the Kharkov Region and Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Over 40 Ukrainian troops were killed, and two armored combat vehicles and a pickup truck were destroyed," he pointed out.