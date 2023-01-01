Ukrainian shelling leaves three people, including baby, wounded in Donetsk, says mayor

DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has left three people, including a baby, wounded in downtown Donetsk, the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"A three-month-old baby, a girl born in 2003 and a woman born in 1975 suffered wounds in a shelling attack on the Voroshilovsky District," he wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 25 munitions at the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk at 4:00 a.m. Kulemzin noted that the Ukrainian military had shelled Donetsk "with special brutality" on New Year’s night.