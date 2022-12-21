Russian troops render safe over 27,000 hectares from land mines in Donbass — minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian troops have cleared over 27,000 hectares (66,718.5 acres) from land mines in the liberated territories during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at this year’s final Defense Ministry board meeting with the participation of the Russian president on Wednesday.

"The Russian Armed Forces are actively participating today in the improvement of the peaceful life on the liberated territories," Shoigu said. "A territory of over 27,000 hectares was cleared of mines."

"Military constructors built 12 residential buildings in Mariupol and continue with the construction of six more residential buildings as well as of a kindergarten and a school," the Russian defense minister added.

Russia’s special military operation

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. Later, the State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of Russia’s parliament) approved legislation on ratifying these treaties, as well as federal constitutional laws on the accession of the four regions to Russia.