MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces send 360-500 new fighters to the Artyomovsk direction every day to compensate for losses, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic, said on the air of Radio Russia on Thursday.

"We note daily arrival of company tactical groups, battalion tactical groups there (in the Artyomovsk direction - TASS). The total number is also approximately 360-500 people. Naturally, they are thrown in to make up for the losses," he said.

According to Marochko, many Ukrainian recruits have a low level of training or are completely untrained, while experienced fighters, including those trained in NATO countries, are in short supply. "The figures of total losses of the Ukrainian army are colossal," he added.