People trapped under debris after Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. Some residents in Donetsk are trapped under the rubble after a building collapsed following a bombardment by Ukraine's armed forces, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) told TASS on Tuesday.

"On 50-letiya SSSR Street people are under the ruins [of a building]. The number of people is unknown," the mission said, specifying that the building collapsed following the shelling.

According to a TASS correspondent, at least 10 cars went up in flames in the city as a result of the bombardment.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian army shelled downtown Donetsk twice using Grad MLRS. The number of casualties is being clarified. Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that cars and concession stands were on fire downtown. He added that columns of black smoke over the city were visible from several districts and urged residents to stay in shelters.