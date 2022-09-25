Ukrainian military shelled residential areas of Energodar - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the residential areas of Energodar, 59 shells were fired per day, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again shelled residential areas of the city of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant. Over the day, Ukrainian artillery fired 59 shells," he said.

Meanwhile, around 100 mercenaries were destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces as a result of a missile attack in the Zaporozhye region. "Up to a hundred militants and 15 units of military equipment were eliminated by a missile attack on a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries near the city of Zaporozhye," Konashenkov noted.