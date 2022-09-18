Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot, shoot down eight UAVs - top brass

MOSCOW, September 18./TASS/. Russian forces have wiped out an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 14th Mechanized Brigade near Kharkov, where over 7,500 shells for western artillery systems were stored, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Sunday.

Besides, Russian air defense systems brought down eight UAVs in the Kharkov Region and in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours. Eight HIMARS rockets were destroyed in mid-area in the area of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region and Kherson city, Konashenkov said.