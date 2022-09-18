Russian forces rebuff Ukrainian troops’ offensive in Kherson Region - top brass

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian military has repelled an offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson Region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy made unsuccessful offensive attempts with three company tactical groups of the 60th Infantry and 57th Motorized Infantry Brigades supported by six tanks in the areas of Mirolyubovka, Malaya Seideminukha and Belogorka in the Kherson Region. All attacks were successfully repelled by units of the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian Aerospace Forces struck personnel and military equipment of units of the 28th Mechanized and 79th Airborne Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian army, using high-precision weapons. "During the day of combat operations there, Ukrainian troops lost more than 180 servicemen, two tanks, seven armored vehicles, three guns and ten vehicles," the lieutenant general specified.