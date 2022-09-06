Russian troops perform multiple launch of Iskander-M missiles at Vostok 2022 drills

SERGEYEVSKY TRAINING GROUND/Primorye/, September 6. /TASS/. The military destroyed a command post of a notional enemy using a multiple launch of Iskander-M tactical missile systems during the final stage of the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) strategic command and staff exercise at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorsky Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In order to achieve fire superiority, disrupt the control system of forces and weapons, and also create conditions for engaging the second echelon of the strike group, the headquarters of the coalition group of troops decided on carrying out a massive fire attack on command posts and crucial targets of "the enemy" with the use of a multiple launch of Iskander-M tactical missiles," the ministry told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is inspecting the drills.