Three Syrian soldiers killed in terrorists’ missile strike

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Three service members of the Syrian Arab Republic were killed and another one was wounded in a terrorist missile strike in Idlib, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.

"In Idlib province, three troops of the Syrian Armed Forces were killed and one Syrian soldier was wounded in a missile strike conducted by terrorists from Deir Sunbul against the government forces’ positions near Hantutin," Yegorov said.