Volunteers could have been infected with viruses in Ukraine’s trials - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry does not rule out that volunteers could have been infected with the virus of Congo-Crimean haemorrhagic fever, hantaviruses and leptospirosis pathogen as part of Ukraine’s research program, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"We do not rule out that the official program of that research is the tip of the iceberg. In practice, volunteers were infected with the virus of Congo-Crimean haemorrhagic fever, hantaviruses and leptospirosis," Kirillov said.

The general explained that the witnesses, who were questioned during the parliamentary investigation conducted by Russia, confirmed the facts of tests on military personnel and socially vulnerable groups of Ukrainian citizens.