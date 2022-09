MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia cannot believe US assurances about the peaceful nature of the Pentagon’s biological research, Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"After the collective West’s broken promises on NATO’s eastward expansion, we cannot take the US at its word about the peaceful nature of the biological research conducted by the Pentagon," Kirillov said.