Iskander missiles hammer enemy targets in drills in Russia’s westernmost region

"The teams of Iskander tactical missile systems of the Fleet’s missile formation stealthily advanced to a designated launch site where they performed sole and multiple electronic launches against the targets that simulated the hypothetical enemy’s missile systems, airfields, sheltered facilities and command posts," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, August 30. /TASS/. The teams of the Baltic Fleet’s Iskander tactical missile systems practiced sole and multiple missile strikes against a hypothetical enemy’s facilities during drills in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

After accomplishing their assignments, the Iskander teams conducted a maneuver to change the launch site and escape the enemy’s potential retaliatory strike, the press office reported, specifying to TASS that the drills involved three missile systems and over 50 troops.

During the drills, the combat teams of the missile formation of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps practiced operations amid radioactive and chemical contamination of the terrain and also exercised to repel an attack by the notional enemy’s subversive/reconnaissance groups, it said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.