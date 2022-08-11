Russia’s state arms exporter to feature over 200 weapon systems at Army 2022 forum

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport will feature over 200 types of advanced export-focused weapon systems for all branches of the armed forces at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, Company CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Thursday.

"In 2022, the Army forum’s sites will demonstrate over 1,000 products while Rosoboronexport will demonstrate in its exposition more than 200 types of advanced Russian export-oriented weapons for all the branches of the armed forces," the company’s press office quoted Mikheyev as saying.

Foreign partners invited by Rosoboronexport to the forum and representatives of various defense, security and law-enforcement agencies will be able to view armaments, military and civilian output of interest offered by Rosoboronexport on the world market, the chief executive said.

"We will hold meetings and negotiations and expect to sign some contracts and agreements important for us with foreign customers and Russian producers," Mikheyev said.