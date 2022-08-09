Kiev wants to deteriorate condition of Zaporozhye region’s infrastructure — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities understand that they are losing southeastern Ukraine, so they seek to inflict maximum damage to the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region's military-civilian administration, told TASS on Tuesday, commenting on the latest Ukrainian strike on the town of Tokmak.

According to him, Ukraine is taking punitive actions to destroy the infrastructure of the region. "Kiev understands that it will surely lose the territory of Southeastern Ukraine, so it needs to deteriorate its condition as much as possible," Rogov stressed.

"We can see that all kinds of steps are being taken to disrupt peaceful life and to show in every possible way that it is impossible," he added.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian military subjected Tokmak to massive shelling. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed. There were no casualties among the population.

Ukrainian security forces regularly shell the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region. In August, they repeatedly shelled civilian facilities in Energodar, Vasilievka, Kamenka-Dneprovskaya and other towns in the region, as well as the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the regional military-civilian administration, the attacks intensify, with air defense forces shooting down most of the missiles.